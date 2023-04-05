'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation

A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."

Police launched their operation in early January, saying activity "consistent with drug trafficking" was observed at a home in the city's southeast and in a silver 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

On Tuesday, police arrested two people and searched a home in the 2000 block of 41 Street N.E., in the community of Rundle, as well as a vehicle, seizing:

1,713 oxycodone pills;

3,122 grams of dried cannabis;

102 grams of hash;

83 capsules of synthetic cannabis;

80 grams of cocaine;

141 grams of methamphetamine;

50 grams and five capsules of fentanyl;

1,178 grams of psilocybin;

128 Xanax bars;

519 cartons of illicit cigarettes; and

$10,548 in cash.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs, who says the operation was a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes," believes it serves as an example of how the community can work with police to stop drug activity.

"Thank you to the member of public who came forward with information," he said.

Adam Scherer, 24, and Samantha Frost, 29, both of Calgary, are each charged with one count of proceeds of crime, six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possess to sell cannabis.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 3.