Truck driver sent to hospital after crash on Stoney Trail

Calgary police are investigating a crash that resulted in a transport truck bursting into flames early Tuesday.

At about 5 a.m., police were called to a collision in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail, east of Metis Trail N.E.

On arrival, police found the truck engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the driver was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition by EMS.

As of 9:45 a.m., Stoney Trail was closed as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.