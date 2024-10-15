CALGARY
Calgary

    • Truck driver sent to hospital after crash on Stoney Trail

    A semi truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition. (Supplied/The City of Calgary) A semi truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition. (Supplied/The City of Calgary)
    Calgary police are investigating a crash that resulted in a transport truck bursting into flames early Tuesday.

    At about 5 a.m., police were called to a collision in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail, east of Metis Trail N.E.

    On arrival, police found the truck engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the driver was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition by EMS.

    As of 9:45 a.m., Stoney Trail was closed as police investigate the crash.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

