RCMP have released a photograph of an allegedly armed suspect in connection with Thursday morning’s theft of a truck from a rural property east of the Town of Sundre.

According to police, the owner of the property in Eagle Hill, who was out of the country at the time, received notice of suspicious activity near his home from his video security system. After seeing a dark coloured Lexus SUV and two people he didn’t recognize on the surveillance recording, the man called members of his family and asked them to visit his property to investigate.

The father of the homeowner arrived and spotted a man and a woman attempting to drive his son’s 2016 GMC Sierra Duramax diesel out of a garage. He parked his truck to prevent the thieves from stealing his son’s truck but his effort was unsuccessful.

While the two suspects were driving off in the Lexus SUV and the stolen GMC Sierra, the homeowner’s brother and a third family member arrived and gave chase in their respective vehicles. The members of the family followed the suspect vehicles until the pair turned down a dead-end road. The family blocked the road with their vehicles and awaited the return of the suspects.

The woman in the SUV attempted to avoid the blockade but entered the ditch and became stuck. She exited the SUV and entered the stolen pickup truck. The man who had been behind the wheel of the stolen pickup truck allegedly produced a sawed-off, small calibre rifle and demanded that the family move their vehicles. The family members refused and the man attempted to drive around the vehicles through the ditch. After becoming temporarily stuck in the snow, the suspects successfully freed the truck and drove off.

The family photographed the male suspect and shared the image with police.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Believed to be in his mid to late 20s

Having a slim build

Having light brown hair and a moustache

RCMP says the female suspect is Caucasian and believed to be in her early 20s.

The stolen pickup truck is a black 2016 GMC Sierra Duramax diesel with Alberta licence plate BWL 6101 and damage along the front driver’s side and front passenger’s side.

Anyone who knows the identities of the suspects or the location of the stolen pickup truck is asked to contact the Sundre RCMP detachment at 403-638-3675 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.