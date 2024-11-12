Trump's victory raises concerns among Ukrainians in Calgary

Donald Trump's campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours has left Ukrainians around the world, including many in Calgary, worried about his approach.

Stephania Romaniuk, vice-president of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada, Calgary chapter, expressed concern that Trump's plan to end the war is for Ukraine to essentially surrender.

"Everyone in the Ukrainian diaspora and the global community of Ukrainians is looking very carefully at what Trump's first steps are going to be in Ukraine," she said.

"Most of us are probably quite concerned about what he exactly means by ending the war in 24 hours."

Romaniuk fears Trump's plan might involve conceding territory to Russia and compelling Ukraine to remain neutral.

"Ukraine was neutral when Russia invaded. That doesn't really mean anything other than that's a green light for Putin to continue when he's amassed stronger forces," she said.

Rob Huebert, director of the University of Calgary Centre for Military and Strategic Studies, echoed those concerns.

"Trump has made several statements that he will solve the solution in a day, and we know that the embedded messaging with that, given his close relationship with Putin, is that he will basically allow Putin to hold on to the territories that he has seized," Huebert said.

"For the Ukrainians, it's giving up their statehood, because it's not only the territory—the Eastern components and Crimea—but they would also have to give up any hope of any close attachment to the Western system of life.

"That means basically putting into place some puppet government, sort of similar to what we see in Belarus, where the Belarus leadership never goes anywhere outside of what Putin tells him to do."

On the weekend, Ukrainian Canadians marched in support of Ukrainian veterans and those currently fighting.

During the march, Anna Tselukhina of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada, Calgary chapter, called on the prime minister to reaffirm commitment to Ukraine in its fight with Russia, saying:

"We also hope that Canada will be in solidarity with Ukraine."

Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The pair discussed Trump's election, and Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to stand by the people of Ukraine in their war against Russia.