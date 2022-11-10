Tsuut'ina Nation residential internet access to be bolstered by feds, province

The federal government and government of Alberta are committing a combined $2.6 million to improve internet access and infrastructure on a First Nation that borders Calgary to the west.

The funding will see broadband connections established to 183 Tsuut'ina Nation households that are currently without internet access and improve internet services for 400 additional homes on the nation.

The Tsuut'ina Nation, which is also contributing $300,000 to the initiative, will serve as its own service provider.

"When there is an essential service that is required and the business community cannot supply it, then it is the proper role of government to step in and provide the funding to make the infrastructure possible," said Tsuut'ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney in a statement. "Broadband is no longer a 'nice-to-have.' It is critical for business and education. This contribution will be transformative to many Tsuut'ina families."

According to the province, roughly 35 per cent of households on the nation currently have access to high-speed internet.

The government of Alberta announced in March its broadband strategy that aims to connect every household in the province with high-sped internet access by 2027.