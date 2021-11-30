Tsuut'ina Nation to host inaugural holiday market complete with drop-in outdoor skating

CALGARY -

The Tsuut'ina Nation hopes to start a holiday tradition as it brings together dozens of Indigenous vendors as well as merchants from the greater community for a weekend market.

Christmas at the Nation will take place at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre on Dec. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The fist edition of the market will see an estimated 60 local merchants offering their wares on the penultimate weekend ahead of Christmas.

The market will also include drop-in skating in the outdoor rink complete with appearances from the Grinch both days between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. both days.

The 7 Chiefs Sportsplex is participating in Alberta's restrictions exemption program and all artists, food vendors, staff and visitors will be required to show their QR code confirming full vaccination against COVID-19.

Masks will be required within the building.

Tickets to the market are $8 per person and will be available at the door or may be purchased ahead of time at Christmas at the Nation. Children 12 and under will receive free entry.

Organizers say all visitors to the market will receive a complimentary print from either Stephanie One Spot of S.O.S. Designs or Alberta Otter from Wild Rose Creations.