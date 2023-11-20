Tuesday to bring warmth and wind, Wednesday to bring cold and snow

We have two very different days in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be warm and windy, while Wednesday will be cold and snowy.

Let’s start with the warmth!

Temperatures will start to rise overnight and by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, we will be at 6 C.

In the afternoon, a high of at least 11 C.

The winds out of the west will gust around 40 km/h much of the day.

By Wednesday, a low-pressure system will bring in some snow.

It looks like it will be similar to the last burst of snow, with one to five centimetres expected in Calgary.

Some communities in the city will get the lower end and other communities will get closer to five cm.

The system will also drag in cooler air from the north, so the daytime high will struggle to get to just 2 C.

Snowfall amounts further west of Calgary will be higher:

Sunday night brought us another beautiful show in the sky.

Photographer Matt Melnyk sent in this stunning shot he took in Olds, Alta.

