Twinning! Red Panda cubs born at the Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are celebrating the birth of twin red pandas.
Parents Udaya and Linus welcomed their second litter of cubs on June 17.
The new additions join one-year-old siblings Sundari and Ravi, bringing the total number of red pandas at the zoo to six.
The zoo shared a photo of Udaya bonding with her new cubs on social media, captured via CCTV in the nursery.
"The cameras allow our Animal Care, Health and Welfare team keep a close eye on them from a distance, while allowing her to stay calm and enjoy some newborn snuggles," reads the post.
While Udaya and her new cubs are relaxing away from the view of visitors, you can still see the rest of the red panda family at their exhibit.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton
Vancouver
Atlantic
Vancouver Island
Toronto
Montreal
Ottawa
Kitchener
Saskatoon
Northern Ontario
Winnipeg
Regina
