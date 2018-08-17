The owners of two vehicles in the southwest Calgary community of Bankview are dealing with a headache on Friday after a large branch broke off a tree overnight.

Residents on 14 Street S.W. say they heard the sound of the branch snapping and coming down at about 12:30 a.m.

It landed on two vehicles.

They add that the tree where the branch originated is likely 100 years old.

Fire crews were called to help clean up the scene, but it's up to city workers to remove the branch.

No one was injured in the incident.