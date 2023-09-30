Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada

Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead.

Banff field unit external relations manager Natalie Fay says the agency received an alert from a GPS device originating from the Red Deer River Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday indicating a bear attack.

In a statement, Fay says a response team trained in wildlife attacks were immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, leading the team to travel to the location by ground through the night.

She says Wildlife Human Attack Response Team arrived at 1 a.m. and found two deceased individuals.

Fay says the response team encountered a grizzly bear displaying aggressive behaviour in the area, leading Parks Canada staff to euthanize it for public safety.

She says RCMP arrived at 5 a.m. to transport the victims to Sundre, Alta., and closure remains in place at the attack area as a safety precaution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023