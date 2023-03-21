Two Medicine Hat residents killed in head-on crash with semi on Highway 3

A 63-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman are dead following a head-on highway crash southwest of Medicine Hat Monday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a location on Highway 3 near the hamlet of Seven Persons.

RCMP suspect an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

The two people inside the pickup, both residents of Medicine Hat, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours during the initial investigation and removal of debris.