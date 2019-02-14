Two people were arrested by police in Lethbridge after they were found to be dealing drugs out of a west end home.

ALERT says a man and a woman were arrested as a result of an investigation that began just last month.

It resulted in a search warrant being executed on a west Lethbridge home, resulting in the seizure of:

98.8 grams of cocaine

20.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

11 Oxycodone tablets

12 tables of MDMA

one tablet of LSD

$5,500 in cash proceeds of crime

one set of brass knuckles

ALERT says the quick investigation helped to keep the drugs from getting onto the streets.

“This quick action speaks to ALERT’s commitment to working with local police to make communities like Lethbridge safer,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Borbandy, ALERT Lethbridge, in a release.

Susan Graf, 54, is charged with:

three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a controlled substance

possession of proceeds of crime

possession of a prohibited weapon

John Hodgson, 42, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about drug or gang activity in their community can contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).