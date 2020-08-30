Advertisement
Two vehicle collision at Glenmore and Deerfoot
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:13PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:14PM MDT
A two vehicle incident on Glenmore Trail Sunday slowed traffic in the right lane
CALGARY -- A two vehicle collision at the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Deerfoot disrupted traffic Sunday afternoon.
The incident occured around 3:30 p.m. on eastbound Glenmore.
Traffic was blocked in the right hand lane.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured.