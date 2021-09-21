Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources

CALGARY -

Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.

Premier Jason Kenney will shuffle his cabinet Tuesday afternoon.

Shandro was set to appear at a Siksika flag raising ceremony in Strathmore on Tuesday morning, but did not show.

His office would not answer questions on why he did not appear.

The UCP caucus is set to meet on Wednesday as division continues to grow within the party about the premier’s handling of the fourth wave and pandemic.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also scheduled to appear and provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

More to come…