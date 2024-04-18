Tyrell Vernon named to coach CEBL’s Calgary Surge
The Calgary Surge announced Thursday that Tyrell Vernon will be the next head coach of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) club.
Vernon just completed his third season as head coach of St. Francis Xavier men’s basketball program, where he led the X-Men to the Atlantic University Sport championship and a U Sports silver medal in 2023.
Vernon also worked as assistant coach for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2022 and 2023, where the Shooting Stars defeated the Surge to win the CEBL championship.
He also won back-to-back championships coaching TRC Academy in 2018 and 2019, where he was named the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) coach of the year.
“Tyrell is one of the most elite young coaches in our country,” said Surge senior advisor Steve Konchalski in a media statement. “He has won at every level (including the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, U SPORTS, and the Canadian Elite Basketball League) and we are fortunate that he has chosen the Surge to be a part of his coaching journey. I am confident we can continue to grow together.”
“We are thrilled about the addition of Tyrell Vernon to the Calgary Surge," said Surge general manager Shane James. "Tyrell is a rising star in the Canadian basketball scene and is known for his infectious positive energy and strong connections within the community,
“With his extensive knowledge of the game," James added, "Tyrell has achieved remarkable success in his coaching career at St. FX University. We have full confidence that he will bring that same level of success to the professional level and could not be more excited to have him on board.”
Vernon will now help the team prepare for their May 21 season opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
“I am honoured and excited for this opportunity with the Calgary Surge,” said Vernon. “I am looking forward to working with everyone in the organization and connecting with the Calgary community.”
