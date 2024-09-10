CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tyson Barrie called to attend Calgary Flames' training camp

    Nashville Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie (22) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Barrie will attend the Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV Nashville Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie (22) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Barrie will attend the Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV
    Share

    Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie will attend the Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout, the team announced Tuesday.

    Barrie had one goal and 14 assists in 41 games with the Nashville Predators last season.

    The 33-year-old offensive defenceman from Victoria produced 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 75 games split between the Predators and Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23.

    His three-year, US$13.5-million contract expired after last season.

    The Flames also announced they've signed blueliner Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000.

    The 32-year-old Tinordi had nine points and 64 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News