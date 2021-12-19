U of C cancels in-person exams, possibility for delay to on campus instruction come 2022

The University of Calgary cancelled the remainder of in-person exams for this semester due to rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Ed McCauley, university president, announced the news in a statement on Sunday. According to administrators, exams scheduled to be delivered online will continue.

Instructors will reach out to students directly for those affected, the U of C said.

"These actions reduce in-person activity and allow us time to gather information about the Omicron variant — its transmissibility, its severity, its effects on various populations and the effectiveness of vaccines," McCauley said.

"That will allow better decision-making about the start of the winter semester."

The next semester of classes is scheduled to begin on Jan. 10. University officials said it is "possible" that there could be a delay to the start of in-person instruction.

"While we hope otherwise, students, faculty, and staff should be prepared for the possibility of online delivery over the month of January," McCauley added.

The university is expected to announce plans for the delivery of courses next semester on Jan. 4.

"Every day brings additional information on Omicron's effects," the president said. "These moves allow us time to gather vital data on whether it is appropriate to proceed with our original plans for the start of winter semester."