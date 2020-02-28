U of C cancels student trips to multiple countries because of COVID-19
The University of Calgary has cancelled a number of trips to international destinations because of coronavirus concern. (File)
CALGARY -- The University of Calgary has decided to cancel all trips to a number of international destinations until later this year, CTV News has learned.
The institution made the decision to suspend all travel for students and non-academic staff as a result of the growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following destinations are included in the travel ban:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- Iran
- Italy
- South Korea
- Singapore
The school says the above areas are experiencing community transmission of the illness, so all trips would be cancelled until at least Sept. 2020.
The decision comes about a day after the Calgary Board of Education announced a similar cancellation of student trips to Japan, Italy and Taiwan in March and April of this year.