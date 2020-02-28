CALGARY -- The University of Calgary has decided to cancel all trips to a number of international destinations until later this year, CTV News has learned.

The institution made the decision to suspend all travel for students and non-academic staff as a result of the growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following destinations are included in the travel ban:

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Iran

Italy

South Korea

Singapore

The school says the above areas are experiencing community transmission of the illness, so all trips would be cancelled until at least Sept. 2020.

The decision comes about a day after the Calgary Board of Education announced a similar cancellation of student trips to Japan, Italy and Taiwan in March and April of this year.