U of C chosen to host 2026 U SPORTS men's basketball championship

    The University of Calgary is set to host the 2026 U SPORTS men's basketball championship.

    The Dinos have been selected to host the 2026 Final 8, U SPORTS announced in a news release Friday.

    The university will host the eight best teams in Canada between March 5 and 8, 2026, for the first time since 1980. The U of C previously hosted the tournament three other times in 1966, 1967 and 1979.

    "The sport of basketball has had a significant resurgence in Calgary and the surrounding area over the last several years, and we are thrilled to bring the men's Final 8 back to our city," Calgary Director of Athletics Ben Matchett said in a news release.

    The Dinos last claimed the U SPORTS title in 2018. They have qualified for the championship 13 times in program history and finished one game away from a Final 8 berth last year.

    "After a 46-year absence, U SPORTS is excited to bring our national men's basketball championship back to Calgary," said U SPORTS chief executive officer Pierre Arsenault.

    "The University of Calgary has a history of hosting outstanding U SPORTS championships, and with the engagement of the City of Calgary and Tourism Calgary, we know that the 2026 men's basketball Final 8 will be an outstanding event for participating teams and fans."

    This year, the Final 8 will be hosted by UBC in Vancouver, while the 2027 championship will head to Dalhousie University in Halifax.

