New research from the University of Calgary suggests young children may experience learning delays as a result of an abundance of exposure to television and tablet screens.

While pediatricians recommend a maximum of an hour of screen time per day, some preschoolers in Alberta are spending upwards of three hours and 10 minutes in front of a screen.

The study reviewed the viewing habits of children between the ages of two and five over the period of five years. Nearly 2,500 Alberta families participated in the project and documented their children’s screen time.

The results concluded:

Two-year-olds spent, on average, 2.4 hours in front of a screen a day

Three-year-olds spent, on average, 3.6 hours in front of a screen a day

Five-year-olds spent, on average, 1.6 hours in front of a screen a day

Researchers determined children who spent additional time watching television or tablets were more likely to struggle with communication and fine motor skills. The study also deduced screen time directly reduced a child’s physical activity.

"Because our study spans from kids age two to five, that's a really rapid period of brain development,” said Sherri Madigan, one of the authors of the study. “If much of that time in a child’s day is spent in front of a screen, they’re missing opportunities to learn and develop.”

Madigan encourages parents and guardians to set a good example and attempt to engage their children while they’re watching the devices.

“What the study shows is that when kids are watching screen time they’re not actually getting opportunities to practice those really important developmental skills that can set them on a path to success,” explained Madigan. “So TV can lead to missed opportunities, for learning, for development , interactions with caregivers, all these things that actually help kids thrive.”

Researchers recommend families prepare a media plan including rules for when devices can be used and for how long.

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown

