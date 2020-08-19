CALGARY -- An American man is facing charges of breaching the federal Quarantine Act after allegedly visiting a popular tourist destination in Banff while he was supposed to be travelling from Alaska to the continental U.S.

John Pennington, of Kentucky, was charged in June under the federal Quarantine Act, RCMP said on Wednesday.

He is the only person to be charged in Alberta under the act.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Keibel says he was given a $1,200 ticket on June 25 for breaching provincial health orders after driving from Alaska to Banff, while headed to the continental U.S.

The next day, police say Pennington was once again stopped at a popular tourist destination near Banff and charged with breaching the federal act.

He was released on an undertaking, and has a court date in October.