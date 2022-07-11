UCalgary researchers look to reduce risk of broken legs to chuckwagon horses

Broken legs are a devastating injury to chuckwagon horses and a team of researchers at the University of Calgary is exploring ways of minimizing the risk.

Dr. Renaud Léguillette, DVM, PhD, professor at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, is examining how track conditions, depth and dirt compaction affects the hooves and bones of a galloping horse. His team is working with the Calgary Stampede and chuckwagon drivers.

"It’s a great collaboration, with the goal being to improve the safety or help prevent what we call catastrophic failure during racing, which is where the horse gallops hard and then suddenly there's a fractured bone. Which happens also in humans, by the way, not just horses," said Léguillette in a release.

Prior to this year's Calgary Stampede and the first heats of the Rangeland Derby — the world's premier chuckwagon event — the team collected data from sensors affixed to the hooves, cannon bones and radiuses of chuckwagon horses as they ran on tracks of varying footing depths and firmness over distances of 100 and 200 metres

"I'm not saying we'll immediately find the perfect track condition, but we are measuring and documenting and will be publishing our results," said Léguillette. "It’s cool because it's a collaboration with human kinesiology, veterinary medicine, the Stampede, and the chuckwagon horse owners are absolutely behind this project and are really great to collaborate with. They just want to make it work."

Dr. Léguillette is expected to provide additional details on the study on Monday.

The Vancouver Humane Society has long been calling for an end to chuckwagon racing calling it a "dangerous event" for horses and people.

Over the last two decades, the society has counted only three years in which the event at the Calgary Stampede did not result in horse fatalities: 2003, 2004 and 2016.

In 2019, the last time the races were held at the Calgary Stampede, six horses died.