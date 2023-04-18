UCP considering involuntary drug treatment legislation in Alberta
The UCP is considering a law that would force people with severe drug addictions to be placed into treatment without their consent, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
The Compassionate Intervention Act would be the first involuntary treatment law in Canada to target addiction.
Some jurisdictions, including Alberta, already use mental health laws to push people into drug treatment without court orders in exceptionally severe situations.
The Globe says this legislation would give police, as well as the family or legal guardian of drug users, sweeping rights to refer adults and youth to involuntary treatment if they pose risks to themselves or others.
Euan Thomson, the executive director of Each + Every: Businesses for Harm Reduction, says the approach could lead to more overdoses.
"They're put into severe withdrawal by going into these, so it really is like torture. If people aren't ready for treatment, then we can't force them into it," he said.
"Where are the people who use drugs in this decision-making process? … More supervised consumption sites, more safe supply, all these sorts of measures that people are asking for, but the government is just turning their back on them time and time again."
The Globe's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy request covers hundreds of pages of emails, internal reports and government analysis of laws in Australia, Portugal, Massachusetts and Washington State.
"We have to actually look into what's happening in these countries and whether it's working in these countries because if we are going to limit individual Charter rights in this manner, it has to be evidence-based," said Lorian Hardcastle, a law professor at the University of Calgary.
"From a constitutional perspective, it is a violation of your rights to, for example, life, liberty and security of the person, to receive medical treatments you haven't consented to."
A statement from Mental Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken's office confirmed the "potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act."
His office also directed CTV to Keith Humphreys, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University, who has been advising the government.
"We have multiple studies showing that people who are under a mandate to go to addiction treatment have outcomes that are about the same or sometimes even a little better than people who don't," Humphreys said.
"There's certainly a strong case for (involuntary drug treatment) as a way to intervene with people who are not in a state to judge very well what is best for them and what is best for the people around them."
Mike Ellis, the former associate minister of mental health and addiction, is keeping an open mind.
"All options are on the table. I think we have to do whatever it takes to make sure that we protect people. It's part of that recovery-oriented system of care," he said.
The Opposition NDP says this approach will not solve the drug poisoning crisis.
"To help someone suffering from addiction, you need to meet them where they are. The UCP's failure to do this has left thousands of Alberta families grieving a lost loved one," Alberta NDP Mental Health and Addiction Critic Lori Sigurdson said in a statement.
Any new legislation will have to wait until after the May 29 provincial election.
Leaders in other parts of the country, including Toronto and British Columbia, are also debating involuntary treatment for complex mental health and addiction issues.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
Here's what the public-service strike would look like for hybrid workers
Canada's federal public servants will need to show up at the picket line for four hours each day -- even if their union has been trying to negotiate permanent work-from-home arrangements with the government.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox News agreed Tuesday to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly US$800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company's lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Edmonton
-
Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP
Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
-
UCP considering involuntary drug treatment legislation in Alberta
The UCP is considering a law that would force people with severe drug addictions to be placed into treatment without their consent, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.
-
Homeless campers in Vancouver park continue to defy order to leave
Her home is a large, makeshift shelter in the forest. And she says, while it's not perfect, she likes where she lives.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Wild weather, including snow and lightning, persists in April
Up to eight centimeters of snow blanketed homes in Campbell River on Tuesday -- part of some wild weather, more reminiscent of winter than spring.
-
B.C. mother calls for change after daughter finds drugs on elementary school grounds
A Vancouver Island mother is speaking out after her daughter found a package of drugs at her elementary school.
-
Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has 'collapsed'
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has withdrawn contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters accused of breaching a court injunction during blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1
Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Third link between Quebec City and Levis to be dedicated to public transit
The Coalition avenir Québec is abandoning cars for its third link project. It will be dedicated solely to public transit. The information, first reported by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
Ottawa
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Ottawa Valley residents prepare for flooding
Residents along the Ottawa River in Renfrew County are preparing for what experts are expecting to be major flooding.
Kitchener
-
CRA strike begins Wednesday, how it will impact the tax deadline
Canada’s largest public service union announced late Tuesday it will be going on strike at midnight. What that means for people who haven't yet sent in their taxes.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4 to the London Knights at the Aud
The London Knights dominated Game 4 of their playoff series with the Kitchener Rangers Tuesday. They now lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Thursday in London.
-
Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity
How do you know if your maple syrup is pure? Ontario researchers are working on a tool to identify sugary swaps.
Saskatoon
-
'This is just kind of the appetizer': Environment Canada says worst of spring snow storm to arrive on Wednesday
After a seemingly blissful week of spring weather, winter conditions returned to Saskatchewan on Tuesday just as fast as it left.
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
Winnipeg
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.