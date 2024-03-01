UCP government to hold announcement on Alberta's new schools

The Alberta government is expected to give an update on new school construction a day after releasing Budget 2024.

Premier Danielle Smith, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie will be providing details in Calgary on Friday.

In its budget announcement Thursday, the UCP government said $1.9 billion is being spent on new schools, but the bulk of those new schools were previously announced ahead of the document's release.

According to Budget 2024's capital plan, $507 million is allocated for previously announced school projects next year while just $85 million in new money is earmarked for capital projects in schools for 2024-25.

The following years will see higher contributions – $279 million in 2025-26 and $316 million in 2026-27.

Alberta's modular classroom plan will receive $50 million in 2024-25, with $28 million in 2025-26 and $25 million in 2026-27.

Budget 2024 also includes $80 million for collegiates and charter school expansions, building on what the UCP government is touting as "providing more education choices for students and parents."

Further details on Alberta's new school projects are expected at 11 a.m.