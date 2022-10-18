UCP policy resolutions eye ban on anti-racism education, big cuts at Alberta Health Services
This weekend, the Alberta UCP is scheduled to hold its first annual general meeting with Premier Danielle Smith at the helm.
At the conference, members are set to debate on 10 governance and 20 policy resolutions for the party. Some of the amendments deal with items like voting procedures and code of conduct while others are focused on where the UCP stands on certain issues.
One resolution from the Edmonton West Henday constituency association suggests a change to the UCP's education policies to stop teaching students "that by reason of their ethnic heritage they are privileged, they are inherently racist or they bear historic guilt due to said ethnic heritage."
In its reasoning for the policy change, the party pointed to a situation where an anonymous student at Edmonton's Strathcona High School objected to what they described as "anti-white tirades" in the classroom.
According to the news report about the situation, the student posted about the incident on an Instagram account called the "Scona White Student Alliance."
Administrators decried the existence of the account and its posts, calling it "blatantly racist and rooted in fear."
"(I'm) concerned that there are a group of students in our city and division that hold these views," said Edmonton Public School Board spokesperson Trisha Estabrooks at the time.
Now, the UCP is seeking to ban any lessons "advanced under the title of so called critical race theory, intersectionality, anti-racism, diversity and inclusion or some other name."
"A public education system should not be ideological in its outlook or focussed on promoting a political message to impressionable students," the UCP wrote in its AGM document.
"The premise that any individual is morally blameworthy for the circumstances of his birth or for the actions of people whom were long dead prior to his birth is an illogical and irrational ideological proposition that is not suitable for teaching within schools and not something the provincial government should permit or endorse."
DEEP CUTS SUGGESTED AT ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES
Other policy amendments on the UCP's agenda have been suggested before by Smith.
At her first media conference as premier earlier this month, she suggested an overhaul of Alberta Health Services, including the dismissal of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.
However, the UCP policy amendment points at more of an idea of just how far those cuts could go at AHS.
The suggestion, from the Calgary-Fish Creek constituency, wants to "remove barriers to better health care by reducing the number of bureaucrats/managers in AHS."
"The 'sunshine list' of AHS staff (position of management/administration earning more than $140,000) should be reduced from over 900 to 200. Most of the positions should be abolished with the savings going towards nurses and family physicians."
The party says this is based on Alberta having the most expensive but least efficient health care system in the country. It says most of the money allocated to the sector goes toward bureaucrats and managers "who add very little in the way of productivity."
Meanwhile, Policy Resolution 12 aims to transform government ministries and bring them in line with "modern management methods."
"Most government departments have too many levels of management. For example, AHS has 10 levels of management. Reducing AHS management to three levels, not counting the responsible Minister, would lead to better communications and more sound and swifter decision making."
FREEDOM OF SPEECH PROTECTED
One of the governance resolutions, from the Airdrie-East constituency association, looks at ensuring the freedom of speech of party members to ensure they are "not to be reprimanded" for speaking their mind, provided it doesn't meet the criteria of an offence under the Criminal Code or other legislative act.
"The UCP prides itself in supporting and encouraging free speech, even speech with which we do not agree," the document read.
While it is not specifically referenced in the resolution, former premier Jason Kenney penalized several members of his caucus for comments they made in office.
Some of those included MLAs Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes, both critics of Kenney's decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. They called on Kenney to resign and were kicked out of caucus over allegations of attempting to divide the party.
Red Deer MLA Jason Stephan and Airdrie-East's Angela Pitt among others were also critical of Kenney's policies during the pandemic. Pitt even went as far as saying she no longer had confidence in his leadership of the party.
The UCP's AGM will take place this weekend at the River Cree Resort in Enoch, west of Edmonton.
The meeting will include a speech from Smith on Saturday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
-
'My safety is my priority': Albertans protest location of proposed addictions recovery centre
Dozens of protesters lined a road near Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday over concerns that opening a new recovery centre on the outskirts of town will be a danger to the area.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday was a beloved member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team, authorities revealed at a news conference hours after the tragedy.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. vice-principal convicted on child porn charges
A former vice-principal from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been handed a lifetime teaching ban, months after he was convicted on child pornography charges.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Vancouver Island
-
Redevelopment of Victoria's Capitol 6 Theatres site moves forward
A plan that would see the redevelopment of the Capitol 6 Theatres property in downtown Victoria is one step closer to reality.
-
Vancouver Island family battles B.C. government over spelling of son's Indigenous name
A Campbell River, B.C., family's fight to officially register their son's Indigenous name with the province is heating up. Back in April, the couple spoke with CTV News when they were first trying to register their son's name with the B.C. government. But after months without a response, the couple has now taken the matter to the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Canadian navy submarine performs tests off Victoria
An unusual sight at Victoria's Ogden Point on Tuesday morning was turning heads. Instead of cruise ships, onlookers were checking out a Royal Canadian Navy submarine. HMCS Corner Brook is going through two days of testing, called "trim and incline trials" as part of a program called Sub-Safe, according to Chief Petty Officer Second Class Nelson Harvey, who was dockside on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto this week
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak this week.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Kitchener
-
Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision
A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans
A Guelph couple receives community support after speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
Saskatoon
-
‘I just don't think it's right’: Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Bell Excellence Awards handed out in North Bay
The North Bay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Bell Excellence Awards on Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Regina
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
-
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.