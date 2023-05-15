UCP promises to allow mandatory drug treatment, open addiction and mental health beds
Danielle Smith says a United Conservative Party government would introduce a law to allow mandatory drug treatment if it's re-elected May 29.
The UCP leader says the proposed compassionate intervention act would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order.
Smith made the announcement at a news conference in Calgary and promised several measures to improve public safety by addressing mental health issues and the ongoing addictions crisis.
They are part of the UCP's focus on a “recovery-oriented system of care.”
Smith says the UCP would build more than 700 new addiction beds at 11 treatment centres in several communities, including four First Nations.
She says it would also build five 75-bed mental wellness centres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Advanced blood test could detect early ovarian cancer: trial
An advanced blood test is set to be offered to patients experiencing ovarian cancer symptoms at a few select health-care facilities in the U.K., in a new trial that researchers hope could revolutionize the way we diagnose this dangerous disease.
K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spread
A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said, and schools citywide were put on lockdown.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue
Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; provincial update coming this afternoon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old B.C. girl was strangled, pathologist tells murder trial
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says she died by strangulation.
-
Search for B.C.’s Bernard Grempel enters 3rd year, family raises reward to $50K
After two years of searching, the family of a missing B.C. man is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can help bring Bernard Grempel home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CEO of B.C. non-profit housing provider steps down following damning review
Janice Abbott, the CEO of British Columbia housing operator the Atira Women's Resource Society, is stepping down.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Military, first responders conduct joint training exercise on Vancouver Island
The Department of National Defence is warning residents about a large-scale, multi-agency emergency training exercise that's taking place in various locations across the Comox Valley this week.
-
Clear-cut of Vancouver Island ancient trees shows faults in B.C.'s deferral system, says conservationist
"Heartbreaking" photos of a clear-cut of ancient trees on Vancouver Island show faults in the provincial government’s deferral agreement, conservationists say.
-
Heat wave continues on Vancouver Island and across much of B.C.
The heat has arrived on Vancouver Island as forecasted and the mercury bubbled up quickly. Throughout B.C., records are being broken consistently with 16 records set on Saturday and 31 more on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Child on school playground hit by 'significantly' impaired driver north of Toronto
A nine-year-old child has been hit by a 'significantly' impaired driver who crashed onto a school playground north of Toronto, police say.
-
Woman fatally shot in Etobicoke 'will be missed by everyone she encountered,' sister says
The younger sister of a 24-year-old woman found fatally shot in North Etobicoke over the weekend is remembering her sibling as someone who had 'the biggest heart.'
-
Passengers were stuck on one of Canada's Wonderland's rollercoasters for 45 minutes
Passengers on one of Canada’s Wonderland’s rollercoasters were stuck onboard for about 45 minutes last week.
Montreal
-
Kanesatake calling on feds to help decontaminate toxic dump site
Leaders and community members in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) of Kanesatake are demanding help in decontaminating a dump site that could affect water quality in one of Quebec's most popular lakes.
-
Montreal's new police chief Fady Dagher reviews his first 100 days
Montreal's new police chief publicly reviewed his first 100 days on the job on Monday and said while he is pleased with what his department has achieved so far there is still a long way to go. Fady Dagher came into the role as the city was grappling with rising gun violence, one of the top three priorities he addressed at a news conference.
-
Branches be gone: Montreal says it's finished most of the ice storm cleanup at last
The City of Montreal says it's finally finished removing branches from streets and sidewalks almost six weeks after April's ice storm.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Fire destroys homes under construction in Barrhaven
A fire gutted several homes under construction in a Barrhaven neighbourhood overnight Monday.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to crash on Innes Road that critically injured pedestrian
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a serious collision on Innes Road in Blackburn Hamlet Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys four townhouses under construction in Brantford
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire that destroyed a row of townhomes being built in Brantford.
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
-
Highway 7/8 westbound reopens after police investigation
Waterloo regional police have reopened a section of Highway 7/8 westbound following a police investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows flames raging near highway during Sask. wildfire evacuation
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
Social services, corrections ministries garner most complaints to Sask. ombudsman
Saskatchewan's Social Services and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Ministries once again topped the chart for garnering the highest number of complaints made to the provincial ombudsman in 2022.
-
'My wings have been chopped off': Sask. man desperate to find stolen wheelchair-scooter
A Saskatoon man said he lost his independence after his wheelchair scooter attachment was stolen last week. He said he’s desperate to get it back because it’s custom made and priceless.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
A trial has started for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour and leading police on a weeklong manhunt that ended in Ontario.
-
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Regina
-
Regina Exhibition Association struggling to keep afloat financially, report says
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) will likely be unable to meet its financial obligations by September if city council doesn't clear the way for it to take on more debt, according to a report from city administration.
-
Video shows flames raging near highway during Sask. wildfire evacuation
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
'Glad we're the underdogs right now': Riders look to write new story with revamped receiving corps
It will be almost an entirely different-looking group of receivers for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023 after the team did not re-sign Shaq Evans, Kyran Moore, or Duke Williams.