UCP promises to allow mandatory drug treatment, open addiction and mental health beds

Danielle Smith says a United Conservative Party government would introduce a law to allow mandatory drug treatment if it's re-elected May 29.

The UCP leader says the proposed compassionate intervention act would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order.

Smith made the announcement at a news conference in Calgary and promised several measures to improve public safety by addressing mental health issues and the ongoing addictions crisis.

They are part of the UCP's focus on a “recovery-oriented system of care.”

Smith says the UCP would build more than 700 new addiction beds at 11 treatment centres in several communities, including four First Nations.

She says it would also build five 75-bed mental wellness centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.