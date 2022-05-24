Under the big top: Circus sets up at CrossIron Mills

Staff with the Royal Canadian International Circus are raising the big top as the troop prepares to perform over a dozen shows at CrossIron Mills.

The circus will host 15 shows between May 27 and June 5, all of which will be held in a giant tent in the shopping centre's north parking lot.

Among the performers are Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team and the Motorcycle Thrill Riders.

In addition, the circus’s ringmaster is a ninth generation daredevil and circus veteran with over three decades of experience.

"With such a talented cast, this year’s shows promise to be some of the most exciting yet," said a release.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit the Royal Canadian International Circus' website.