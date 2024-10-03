Underground encampment discovered in S.E. Calgary wooded area

Police discovered an elaborate underground encampment in southeast Calgary earlier this month.

In early September, members of the Calgary Police Service's community engagement response team (CERT) found the encampment site in a wooded area near the 3200 block of 25 Avenue S.E., approaching Spiller Road.

Officers found the encampment entrance – a human-made tunnel dug into the ground – on a steep brush-covered slope.

Inside, police found a "fully-functioning shelter structure," approximately six feet in height and approximately 10 feet by seven feet in diameter.

A homemade conducted energy weapon was also found lying on the ground inside the shelter.

No one was inside the shelter, or in the nearby area, during the initial discovery or in the weeks since. No one is in custody and no one has been charged.

“Public safety for all Calgarians is our priority. This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community,” said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe with Calgary Police Service District 1 CERT.

“We continue to lead with compassion and help connect those who are facing homelessness with resources and supports. We thank all of our city partners for their assistance.”

Police say encampments are removed if there is evidence of imminent health and safety risk.

On Sept. 23, a thorough search of the site was conducted by members of the Emergency Management and Community Safety team to remove debris outside the entrance.

Then, on Sept. 26, the fire department conducted one final check to make sure no one was inside, and the area was excavated. The process took three days.

“Camping on public land is against the city’s bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessness, we balance compassion with their safety and the safety of the community," said Community Standards Inspector Sue Wall.