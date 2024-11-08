Unemployment in Alberta consistent last month, sitting at 7.3 per cent

Alberta's unemployment rate was little changed last month.

Statistics Canada released its October 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment rate dropping two-tenths of a percentage point to sit at 7.3 per cent.

As of October, Alberta had the third highest unemployment of any Canadian province, behind only Prince Edward Island (10 per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (10.1 per cent).

Statistics Canada says employment in Alberta rose by 13,000 (+0.5%) in October, the second increase in three months.

The Labour Force Survey also noted the proportion of people living in households facing financial difficulties in Alberta (31.3 per cent) was above the Canadian average.

Edmonton recorded the second-highest jobless rate of the 36 cities surveyed nationally, sitting at 8.6 percent, a significant drop from nine per cent the month prior. Only Windsor, Ont. has a higher jobless rate, sitting at 8.8 per cent.

Calgary's unemployment rate climbed to 7.7 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September.

Lethbridge's jobless rate remained largely unchanged, sitting at 5.2 per cent in October compared to 5.1 the month before.

Nationally, Canada's unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in October.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Nov. 10 to 16.