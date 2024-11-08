CALGARY
Calgary

    • Unemployment in Alberta consistent last month, sitting at 7.3 per cent

    A stock photo of an office. (Pexels/@Proxyclick) A stock photo of an office. (Pexels/@Proxyclick)
    Share

    Alberta's unemployment rate was little changed last month. 

    Statistics Canada released its October 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment rate dropping two-tenths of a percentage point to sit at 7.3 per cent.

    As of October, Alberta had the third highest unemployment of any Canadian province, behind only Prince Edward Island (10 per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (10.1 per cent).

    Statistics Canada says employment in Alberta rose by 13,000 (+0.5%) in October, the second increase in three months. 

    The Labour Force Survey also noted the proportion of people living in households facing financial difficulties in Alberta (31.3 per cent) was above the Canadian average.

    Edmonton recorded the second-highest jobless rate of the 36 cities surveyed nationally, sitting at 8.6 percent, a significant drop from nine per cent the month prior. Only Windsor, Ont. has a higher jobless rate, sitting at 8.8 per cent.

    Calgary's unemployment rate climbed to 7.7 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September.

    Lethbridge's jobless rate remained largely unchanged, sitting at 5.2 per cent in October compared to 5.1 the month before.

    Nationally, Canada's unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in October.

    The Labour Force Survey examined the week of Nov. 10 to 16.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News