Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
On Friday, officials with the reserve located west of Calgary said they've been coming across several incidents where "disrespectful and irresponsible" people are coming onto Tsuut'ina land to sunbathe by the Elbow River.
"(They) divert water from vital riparian areas, squat, dump refuse, trespass and generally feel entitled to use Tsuut'ina land for themselves," the statement read.
In addition to trespassing near the river, the nation says some are venturing into a dangerous part of their territory.
"Some of the land they cross were part of the old military base and may contain unexploded ordnance," it said.
Dangers aside, the Tsuut'ina Nation says a lot of what it's asking for is respect for its land and its people.
"This is all the land we have left for ourselves and future generations," it said. "Our citizens are sometimes threatened by these trespassers who often create conflict.
"According to our Treaty, His Majesty’s subjects and successors are to respect our lands and to never encroach or molest us on our lands. Unfortunately, this is happening on a frequent basis and we have been more than patient and accommodating."
Officials say anyone caught trespassing or creating conflict with Tsuut'ina residents will be dealt with accordingly.
That includes anyone engaged in illegal activity on the reserve.
"We respect our neighbors and their lands," it said.
"We ask that our neighbours reciprocate that respect both by respecting our laws and the Treaties that built the foundation of Canada."
