Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses

Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.

According to Alberta Health Services (AHS) closure orders, Bangla Bazaar – Butcher Shop, Bombay Meat Masala and Samosa Factory and Glassy Junction/Bikaner Sweethouse and Restaurant were each ordered to close on Thursday.

At each business, inspectors found evidence that uninspected meat had been purchased or sold at the location.

The owners were ordered to close immediately and take action to improve upon the noted health and safety breaches, including providing AHS with evidence that "all prepared, processed and displayed food is from an approved source and provide a list of all food suppliers," and "a copy of all the receipts/invoices for all meat products from the past three months."

They must also clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces and equipment in the facility, among other conditions.

The businesses will remain closed until AHS is satisfied with the work done to correct the noted issues.

Additionally at Bangla Bazaar, located at 125 - 4851 Westwinds Dr. N.E., inspectors observed evidence of uncovered meat stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and blood stains on the walk-in cooler floors and walls.

They also saw cleaning cloths sitting on food contact surfaces and noted that the food surface sanitizer concentration was 0 ppm.

At Glassy Junction/ Bikaner Sweethouse and Restaurant, located at 1142, 1146 - 4310 104 Ave N.E., inspectors also noticed several other health and safety concerns including a significant mouse infestation.

"Mouse droppings were observed in the following areas including but not limited to: In the back of the kitchen under the equipment and food storage shelves, under the ladder leading to the upstairs, on top of dry food storage containers, on the floor in the upstairs storage room, in boxes containing dishes and utensils located on the second floor, and in cupboards in the front bar area," the closure order reads.

The business owners each have the right to appeal the AHS decision.

RCMP confirmed the livestock unit is not investigating these closures.