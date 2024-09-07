United Way Calgary and partners kick off campaign to help provide the basics for those in need

The United Way and its partners are trying to help Calgarians in need stretch their limited dollars.

They have launched their “basic needs round-up.”

In conjunction with connectFirst Credit Union, WINS and Next Door, essentials like diapers, grocery gift cards and hygiene items are being collected.

From Sept. 7-16, Calgarians can bring donation items to collection areas located at connectFirst Credit Unions or else bring them to the United Way’s campaign kickoff on Sept. 17 at the Stampede Youth Campus.

They will be distributed through the agencies to those in need.

The donations will allow people to set money aside to pay things like utility bills, rent, bus passes or insurance.

“There is a new face of poverty in our city, and it’s any person,” said United Way Calgary President and CEO Karen Young. “Look around any room you’re in: 25 per cent of the people there are struggling with poverty.

“It’s your neighbour, who when you look in their house, everything seems fine, but they can’t pay their utility bill and their lights are off.”

The collection drive runs until Sept. 17.

For more info, go here.