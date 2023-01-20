University of Calgary hikes tuition and fees, students upset over lack of consultation

Those who attend the University of Calgary will see another increase in tuition and the Students' Union (SU) says some may not be able to afford to keep learning.

On Friday, concerned students staged a protest outside the room where the U of C's board of governors held its regular meeting.

During that meeting, the board approved a tuition increase.

The SU says the average domestic student will pay about 33 per cent more than they did in 2019. International students will see a 40 per cent increase in the same period.

The SU says mandatory fees will also be hiked.

Aside from how much more their classes will cost, officials say administrators haven't done enough to consult with students about the changes.

"Students are at a breaking point," said Mateusz Salmassi, SU's external vice-president.

"The university has refused to consult in a timely manner when students are available on campus."

The SU says there was a town hall meeting, but it only lasted an hour and was conducted just as students were tasked with writing their final exams last month.

"The town hall did not lead to any changes to the university's tuition proposal, which students only learned about less than two weeks prior to the event," the SU said.

The union says, according to a survey it conducted, one-in-five students will not be able to afford their tuition after the increase.

"Another 67 per cent of students say this latest increase will put a moderate or extreme strain on their finances," the SU said.

The U of C voted down a motion from student representatives to delay a vote on the tuition hike.

The school declined requests for an interview with CTV News on Friday but laid out its statement on the tuition increase on its website.

In it, Penny Werthner, U of C provost, said adminstration made its decision on tuition fees, which are tied to inflation, on "important feedback" it gathered from students.

"We appreciate the time everyone took to participate," she wrote. "Informed by this feedback, we were able to make adjustments to the original tuition and fee increase proposals, which are designed to meet budget and inflation challenges at our growing university."

Werthner says she plans to meet with student leaders in the coming weeks to continue the consultation process.

Even with the approve increases, course costs at the U of C are still at or below other Canadian institutions, the board says.

"The board’s tuition and fee decision was based on a thorough analysis of the situation, including inflation and cost increases," said board chair Mark Herman. "Board members carefully reviewed the proposal that would affect undergraduate and graduate students before deciding to approve the fee increases."

The new tuition rates are in effect May 1.

A breakdown of the increases is as follows:

Domestic undergraduate students:

+5.5 per cent - all students with the exception of nursing; and

+8.0 per cent - nursing.

International undergraduate students:

+10.0 per cent - all students with the exception of engineering and the foreign-trained lawyers program;

+8.0 per cent - engineering (new students);

+2.0 per cent - engineering students who started their programs in 2022-23; and

+5.5 per cent - foreign-trained lawyer program.

Domestic graduate students:

+2.0 per cent - thesis-based programs (thesis-based MSc, MA, PhD, and professional doctorates);

+5.5 per cent - most master's course-based, diploma and certificate programs; and

+2.0 per cent - executive MBA.

International graduate students:

+2.0 per cent - thesis-based programs (thesis-based MSc, MA, PhD, and professional doctorates);

+10.0 per cent - most master's course-based, diploma and certificate programs;

+8.0 per cent - master of engineering (new students);

+2.0 per cent - master of engineering students who started their programs in 2022-23; and

+2.0 per cent - executive MBA.

U of C students will also pay 5.5 per cent more for student services, campus recreation and athletics, and residence fees will jump by anywhere between two and four per cent, depending on the building and bedroom type.

A meal plan for students has also increased because of inflation, as well as transportation and labour costs. That program will cost seven per cent more starting May 1.

It will also cost more to park on campus as the board approved a four per cent hike on parking permits. Spy Hill parking permits will increase by 18 per cent, bringing them in line with the same rate charged by McMahon Stadium.