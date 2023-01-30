University of Lethbridge will not host scheduled lecture by controversial guest speaker
The University of Lethbridge, following a great deal of push back from students and members of the public, says it will not provide space for a planned lecture from a controversial guest speaker.
Frances Widdowson was fired from Calgary's Mount Royal University after she made controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and Canada's residential school system.
She was scheduled for a speaking engagement at the University of Lethbridge on Feb. 1, but the school's president says the facility will no longer be accommodating space for the appearance.
Last week, U of L president Mike Mahon said Widdowson was invited to speak at the institution by another faculty member and emphasized the school's strong feelings about "the value and necessity of freedom of expression."
However, Mahon added that the school should also be cognizant of safety in the school's diverse community.
According to an updated statement, released Monday morning, he said the school was changing its view on Widdowson's speaking engagement.
"In 2019, the university developed a statement that ensured a commitment to free expression on our campus. Our statement acknowledges the university must be able to reasonably regulate the use of facilities, time, place and manner of expression," he said.
"To ensure our community is safe, in the context of this planned lecture, the university will not provide space for this public lecture to occur on campus."
Widdowson – who was hired by MRU to be "a critic of Indigenous policy" – was fired on Dec. 20, 2021, after students complained over the comments she made.
MRU never divulged the true reason for her dismissal, but Widdowson told CTV News last year that she was terminated over the "woke culture" on campus.
"I was questioning woke-ism, woke ideas at the university, so asking questions, and this could not be tolerated by woke activists, which is basically identity politics that has become totalitarian," she said in January 2022.
"That's kind of the environment that was gradually becoming more and more poisonous."
News of her appearance at the U of L reached the media last week and the school first indicated they would have the speech go ahead while providing an opposing position to counter her arguments.
Some students told CTV News that that wasn't enough when it came to someone who "made a career" from discrediting survivors of Canada's residential school system.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
Hybrid Parliament should be here to stay, say MPs in new report
The hybrid sitting structure and electronic voting system should become permanent features of the House of Commons, according to a new report from MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Quebec RCMP say they rescued man trying to cross U.S. border on foot through woods
Quebec RCMP say they rescued a man over the weekend who became lost in the woods in heavy snow while trying to cross the border into the United States.
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
'Didn't receive any notifications': Edmonton drivers frustrated after receiving parking ban tickets
Several Edmonton drivers say they weren’t notified of snow clearing in their area before their vehicles were ticketed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
-
Fire that trapped B.C. man in his Tesla was not caused by car's battery: Transport Canada
An investigation into a frightening incident where a Tesla suddenly caught fire in North Vancouver—briefly trapping the driver inside—has ruled out the car's battery as the cause, according to Transport Canada.
-
Const. Nicole Chan feared she'd never work again after last hospital visit: VPD sergeant
A Vancouver police sergeant who says he was Const. Nicole Chan's friend and mentor has told a coroner's inquest that Chan believed she would never return to work because human resource officers went to the hospital when she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
Atlantic
-
Halifax murder trial hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
Saint John police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman
Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police and Island Health launch dedicated mental health response team
Police in B.C.'s capital are pairing up with mental health workers to better respond to service calls involving people struggling with mental health and substance-use issues.
-
UVic launches investigation into alleged anti-Ukrainian harassment on campus
The University of Victoria is looking into recent reports of harassment towards members of the Ukrainian Students Society.
-
Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package
A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.
Toronto
-
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
-
Sunwing passenger recounts moments after pilot shuts down engine mid-air
A Toronto passenger said her Sunwing Airlines flight was unforgettable as she recounted the moments after the pilot shut down the plane’s engine mid-flight to Montego Bay on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mike Schreiner says he's thinking about running for leader of Ontario Liberals
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has indicated he may cross the floor and run to lead the provincial Liberal Party after a group of 40 members reached out in a public letter over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Ottawa
-
Governments failed Ottawa residents during convoy occupation, people's commission finds
A report into the impact of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation on residents of Ottawa has accused all three levels of government of failing to uphold the human rights of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.
-
Member of Kanata 5 tragedy launching BrainSTRONG charity to raise awareness of brain injuries
One of the five cyclists injured by a driver in Kanata in 2009, known as the "Kanata Five", is launching a charity to raise awareness about the effects of Acquired Brain Injury.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police continue to investigate youth stabbing
A 17-year-old youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Brantford on Monday afternoon.
-
TH&B Bridge in Brantford reopens following temporary closure for homophobic vandalism investigation
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating "significant vandalism" to the TH&B Bridge in Brantford, including homophobic vandalism targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Woodstock crash involving stolen vehicle and police cruiser now being investigated by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser in Woodstock.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. hockey team so desperate for players it turns to Twitter callout
The Rosthern Wheatkings senior men’s team was so desperate for players for its game on Saturday it put out a tweet calling for them.
-
COVID-19 virus in Saskatoon's wastewater nearly doubled
The COVID-19 viral load in the city’s wastewater nearly doubled in the last week, according to the latest University of Saskatchewan data.
Northern Ontario
-
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
-
Manitoba premier promotes four backbenchers in pre-election cabinet shuffle
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promoted four backbenchers from suburban Winnipeg areas to her inner circle Monday in a cabinet shuffle eight months out from an election.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
'I was in shock': Regina man claims $250K after Sask. Lotteries win
Regina resident Kenneth Dorsch had the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered he won big in December of 2022.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.