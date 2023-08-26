University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities

Luis Sanchez Diaz, an international student from Mexico studying at the University of Calgary, leans on a statue on campus in Calgary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Luis Sanchez Diaz, an international student from Mexico studying at the University of Calgary, leans on a statue on campus in Calgary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina