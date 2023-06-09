Unsealed court documents offer new disturbing details provided by Mantha's alleged victims

Disturbing new details about a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary have come to light, as court documents exposing accounts from his alleged victims have been unsealed.

Richard Robert Mantha faces numerous charges involving five women who describe being drugged, choked, held at gunpoint, raped and stabbed.

Mantha is accused of targeting sex workers, bringing them to a Quonset on a Langdon, Alta. property.

One woman says she saw what appeared to be blood on the walls, while another says she saw what looked like bodies or heads in a trailer near Mantha's bed.

One says she saw a pig mask and gun in his vehicle.

In April 2023, Mantha's sister in Quebec contacted police after seeing her brother on the news.

She provided police with photos her son received, showing his uncle with a handgun tucked in his belt.

Mantha at one point visited them, driving his vehicle to Quebec and thoroughly cleaning it before flying back to Calgary.

Mantha's blue BMW is now in possession of police in Quebec.

A pellet gun, women's clothing, boots and a purse were found inside.

One woman described losing these items when running for her life.

Police believe it's reasonable they will also find bodily substances including blood inside the car.

Police have also seized electronic devices with images and videos, including a dozen cell phones, five laptops and several tablets, digital cameras and storage devices.

Mantha faces numerous charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

It's believed the alleged offences occurred over a period of 17 months.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary in April and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.

The 59-year-old's bail hearing began this week and is scheduled to continue on June 22.

CTV was part of a push by multiple media outlets to unseal these documents regarding the case against Mantha.

Details of Mantha's bail hearing are under publication ban.

With files from Damien Wood