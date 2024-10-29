CALGARY
    Unusual late season severe thunderstorm rolls through Alberta

    A rare, late-season severe thunderstorm developed in central Alberta Monday night, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Hail, heavy rain and strong wind were all cited in the warning by the national weather agency.

    Temperature dictated the nature of precipitation. Rain quickly transitioned to snow north of the initial front.

    The impacts from that late season storm were still evident on Tuesday morning.

    Early Tuesday, light and scattered mixed precipitation continued through the Calgary area and, as of 7 a.m., visibility was slightly compromised in the Calgary to Lethbridge corridor.

    Sunshine will replace cloud throughout the day Tuesday, but a cooler airmass will hold daytime highs in southern Alberta to a few degrees below seasonal averages.

    The forecast for Halloween will be a bit cooler, but with sunshine during the day, it will feel a little bit warmer than the ambient temperature.

    The sun sets at 6:11 p.m. on Oct. 31 and, as kids head out, the temperature will be closer to 0 C.

