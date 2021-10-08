'Upsetting for some': More COVID-19 protocol for Rocky View Schools staff, parents and volunteers

CALGARY -

The superintendent of Rocky View Schools, the fifth largest school board in Alberta, says the division has decided to fall in line with requirements previously announced by other school boards in the region.

RVS will require all staff, parents/guardians, volunteers, contractors and visitors to school buildings and sites be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result.

Details of the changes were outlined in a letter from Greg Luterbach to parents of RVS students.

"I understand this is yet again another set of new COVID-19 health protocols and that they may be upsetting for some. I cannot express enough how grateful I am for your patience and support as our schools, communities and the province continue to battle this pandemic."

In addition to the proof of vaccination, Luterbach said positive COVID-19 case notifications will be shared with families.

Temporary at-home learning protocol has also been adopted by RVS when it is necessary to do so.

"When there are three new positive cases in a class in the past five calendar days," the letter read, "Kindergarten to Grade 6 classes will shift to temporary at-home learning for 10 calendar days."

Outbreaks are also being declared in schools where there are 10 or more cases, not when there is 10 per cent absenteeism.

"Depending on the severity of the outbreak, RVS may decide to shift full classes or grades to temporary at-home learning. Moving an entire school to temporary at-home learning remains an Alberta Education decision," Luterbach wrote.

The proof of vaccination or negative test requirement will not apply to students.

While the positive case notification and measures about at-home learning are effective Oct. 12, Luterbach says it will take some time before their vaccine rules will be in place.

"There will be transition time before the procedure is in effect, recognizing the need for some individuals to have time to become fully vaccinated if they choose and for processes to be in place," he said.

RVS is responsible for approximately 26,500 students and 2,600 staff.

Both the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD) implemented their own requirements for all staff to be vaccinated.

The CBE has given a deadline of Dec. 17 while the CCSD says it will have its system ready in late November.