Vaccine enforcement begins in Calgary as doctors renew calls for targeted measures
The City of Calgary has ticketed two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations.
Peace officers have handed out one, $200 ticket for failing to display signage around proof of vaccination requirements, and another $500 ticket for failing to check customers' proof of immunization.
The city will not identify the businesses but say there has been a stream of complaints and they are investigating each one.
Bylaw officers are working to educate before ticketing, but say they won't hesitate to enforce the city's passport bylaw with businesses openly flouting the rules.
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health, Dr. James Talbot, says the province needs to impose a so-called "fire-break" approach to curb cases and spare the health care system from further collapse.
He says indoor activities with known high infection rates should immediately be moved outdoors where possible for a period of about a month. He is not calling for a lockdown which would require people to stay at home except for essential trips.
With more than 1,000 Albertans in hospital as of the last update on Friday, ICU beds are nearing absolute maximum capacity. While the province has added more beds, staff are being pulled from other, unrelated fields of health care to help, meaning the quality of care and workload are not what they should be.
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
At least 39 people are stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., Monday, CTV News has learned.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
White House plays down notion of link between Meng decision, release of two Michaels
The White House is playing down the links between the release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and last week's decision to abandon the extradition of Meng Wanzhou.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
DNA researchers generate facial reconstructions of three Ancient Egyptians
DNA researchers have created 3D reconstructions of the faces of three Ancient Egyptian men after processing genetic samples from mummies.
John Hinckley, who shot U.S. president Reagan, to be freed from oversight
A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
Catalytic converter thefts up compared to 2020, EPS says
Theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton has already surpassed 2020 numbers.
DEVELOPING | 'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.
Victim unidentified, motive unclear: Police seek help investigating body found in burned pickup
Days after a body was found inside a burned pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide investigators are sharing new details and pictures in the hopes of generating fresh leads from the public.
Bus crash: Person in 'grave condition' after getting trapped between transit vehicles, BCEHS says
A person is in grave condition after getting trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday.
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
Remote desktop takeover scam tricking people into giving up personal details. Here's how to avoid it
Police in Ontario are warning people about an ongoing 'remote desktop takeover' scam that is leading to hackers being able to access your personal information and steal money.
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa down on Monday
Ottawa Public Health says another 48 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of active cases is down.
Senior Montreal transit official taking OC Transpo top job
Renée Amilcar, the executive director of bus services for the Société de Transports Montréal, will take over as the general manager of transit services on Oct. 18.
Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5
Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, more than 72 per cent of which were among unvaccinated people.
Quebec announces free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government has announced a free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
At least 39 people are stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., Monday, CTV News has learned.
Two men accused of threatening victim with gun: North Bay police
North Bay police have finally released details about an incident on Friday morning that triggered 'hold and secure' protocols at several area schools.
North Bay students asked to make amends for anti-Semitism: school board
More fallout following the disturbing video that was circulating social media showing a group of students displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on the field at a North Bay school.
BREAKING | 'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to find two suspects connected to a serious assault in Portage la Prairie.
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
Boy, 14, dead after vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw
A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
7-year-old Sask. girl safely located after overnight search
A missing seven-year-old girl has been found safe following a search that went late into the night.
The inspiration behind a Saskatoon woman's Truth and Reconciliation Day shirt design
Shelby Omani is Saskatoon’s latest t-shirt designer, and the product she helped to design has been flying off the shelves.
