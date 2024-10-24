CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Vaccine fatigue' growing in Alberta during fall immunization campaign, expert says

    A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg) A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)
    Share

    Vaccine fatigue is likely to blame for a slower start to the fall immunization campaign in Alberta, according to an infectious disease expert.

    Craig Jenne, with the University of Calgary, says the growing fatigue is not limited to just COVID-19 vaccines, but also spills over into seasonal flu shots and some early childhood vaccines.

    “We have seen throughout the pandemic Alberta was typically the lowest vaccinated province in the country for first dose, second dose and subsequent doses,” Jenne said.

    “So, it’s nothing new that vaccine uptake is a little bit slower in Alberta.”

    Statistics for COVID-19 and influenza vaccines from the 2024-25 season respiratory illness season in Alberta are expected to be released on Thursday.

    In contrast, Alberta’s neighbour to the west, British Columbia, is seeing a record number of vaccine doses in arms, with 369,774 in total last week, according to the province.

    Alongside resident fatigue, the Government of Alberta has also been spending significantly less on immunization advertising since the pandemic.

    For the 2022–23 season, the province spent $914,981 on the annual campaign. The funding dipped to $514,890 in 2023-24 and again to $425,000 for the 2024-25 respiratory virus season this year.

    Jenne said after a “particularly hard year for flu” in 2023-24, rolling up sleeves for shots is important for Albertans.

    “We lost a record number of Albertans to influenza, and that’s not counting the number that were hospitalized or even ICU,” he said.

    “When it comes to public healthcare, the number of people and the percentage of the community vaccinated is critical.”

    More details to come...

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon

    Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon — and it won't be until Monday before the makeup of the legislature is finalized.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News