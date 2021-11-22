Vaccines for children land in Canada: Alberta trails other provinces in announcing rollout plan

CALGARY -

With the first batch of 2.9 million pediatric doses of Pfizer vaccine now on Canadian soil, some provinces are releasing vaccine rollout details for children aged five to 11.

Health Canada authorized the low-dose vaccine last week for the MRNA-type vaccine now known as Comirnaty. The first shipment arrived via UPS plane in Hamilton, Ont. Sunday evening.

Saskatchewan is scheduled to release details Monday about its plans to vaccinate the approximately 115,000 children in that province who are in that age group.

Manitoba announced Friday that parents will be able to begin booking online or by phone "no sooner than" Monday morning, and that appointments are expected to be available as early as the end of this week depending on when the first shipment arrives.

Alberta has been allowing parents and guardians to pre-register online for a vaccination for children since October, and further details of vaccine administration depend on delivery of the doses. No further details have been released.

Alberta health officials have revealed there are no plans for children between five to 11 to be included in the vaccine passport program, nor would vaccine mandates apply for school or extra-curricular activities.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to make her next full briefing Tuesday afternoon.

There are 391,000 Alberta children now eligible for the vaccine.