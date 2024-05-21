CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary

    Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    A disruption to internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.

    Officials with Rogers/Shaw Communications said the problem was caused by a fibre line being cut during the suspected theft of copper wire.

    Calgary police said the reported vandalism of fiberoptic cables took place at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive N.E.

    Rogers/Shaw says that as of 11 a.m., about 5,000 customers have been affected in Balmoral, Brentwood, Riverside and Capitol Hill and area.

    In its statement to CTV News, Rogers/Shaw says outages due to vandalism have been "increasing year-over-year at a rapid pace."

    "Rogers has experienced four to five times (more) outages due to vandalism since 2022," the company said.

    "Outages due to vandalism can also take three to four times longer to repair than any other outage types due to extent of damage and associated repairs."

    If you see anyone damaging utility lines you're asked to call police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News