Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary

A disruption to internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.

Officials with Rogers/Shaw Communications said the problem was caused by a fibre line being cut during the suspected theft of copper wire.

Calgary police said the reported vandalism of fiberoptic cables took place at about 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive N.E.

Rogers/Shaw says that as of 11 a.m., about 5,000 customers have been affected in Balmoral, Brentwood, Riverside and Capitol Hill and area.

In its statement to CTV News, Rogers/Shaw says outages due to vandalism have been "increasing year-over-year at a rapid pace."

"Rogers has experienced four to five times (more) outages due to vandalism since 2022," the company said.

"Outages due to vandalism can also take three to four times longer to repair than any other outage types due to extent of damage and associated repairs."

If you see anyone damaging utility lines you're asked to call police.