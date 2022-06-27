Varsity fire hall overhaul: Station expanding to include EMS, affordable housing units

Varsity fire hall overhaul: Station expanding to include EMS, affordable housing units

The Varsity fire station, located along 32nd St. N.W., will be redeveloped into a multi-services facility that includes CFD, EMS, affordable housing and leaseable space. The Varsity fire station, located along 32nd St. N.W., will be redeveloped into a multi-services facility that includes CFD, EMS, affordable housing and leaseable space.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina