Vecova announces closure of main building in 2025, saying it's 'simply not sustainable' to keep open

Vecova, a Calgary organization serving people with disabilities, has announced its main facility on 33 Street N.W. will close next year.

In a Wednesday news release, Vecova said the closure comes after plans to construct a new Centre for All Abilities fell through after the organization was unable to secure the government funding required to make the project a reality.

"This is an exceptionally difficult day," said Kelly Holmes-Binns, CEO of Vecova. "We've served as a community hub for 55 years, offering life-changing programs and services."

Officials say the current facility, built in 1969, has been deemed "beyond its life cycle" and approximately 30 per cent of the building has already been closed due to its poor condition.

Vecova says the cost to renovate the current building would be 75 per cent of the cost to construct a new building entirely.

Vecova offers a wide range of programs including aquatics, health and fitness, social enterprise ventures and employment services.

"We will continue serving as a community leader for people with disabilities," said Holmes-Binns. "We'll advocate for accessibility and continue many services, including housing."

Programs that will no longer be offered by Vecova after June 2025 include:

All pool-related programming, including swim lessons, public swimming and aquatics classes;

All fitness and recreation programming;

Summer camps;

Adaptive recreation programs;

Facility rentals; and

Bottle Depot in the fall 2025.

The organization is currently working with the City of Calgary to determine the building's future.

"Vecova is more than just the building," said Holmes-Binns. "We'll deliver our cutting-edge programs wherever we can."

Vecova serves more than 350,000 individuals annually.

Holmes-Binns says they are committed to relocating programs to alternate locations to minimize disruption for clients.

"Despite our best efforts, the facility is simply not sustainable anymore," said Holmes-Binns. "The building is safe, but operating it long-term has become untenable."

She says Vecova will continue providing housing, employment, mental health and other vital services.

For more information, you can visit Vecova.ca.