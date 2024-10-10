Vehicle driven into side of Marlborough home
A northeast Calgary home took damage on Thursday when a vehicle was driven into it.
Calgary Fire Department was called to the 3000 block of Marlborough Drive N.E. around 3:30 p.m.
CFD says first responders found a vehicle had struck the side of the home.
According to CFD, a technical rescue crew joined firefighters at the scene over structural concerns.
Police say there were no injuries.
EMS confirmed it was also called in, but dealt with no injuries.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
