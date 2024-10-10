CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vehicle driven into side of Marlborough home

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    Share

    A northeast Calgary home took damage on Thursday when a vehicle was driven into it.

    Calgary Fire Department was called to the 3000 block of Marlborough Drive N.E. around 3:30 p.m.

    CFD says first responders found a vehicle had struck the side of the home.

    According to CFD, a technical rescue crew joined firefighters at the scene over structural concerns.

    Police say there were no injuries.

    EMS confirmed it was also called in, but dealt with no injuries.

    Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News