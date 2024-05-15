Vehicle with guns inside ditched in Mayland Heights, Calgary police investigating

Calgary police are working to identify two men who are believed to have information about a vehicle recovered from the community of Mayland Heights last year.

Officers spotted the vehicle, a 2013 silver Volkswagen Passat, driving with a stolen licence plate along 19 Street N.E. at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Though they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop.

Minutes later, the vehicle was found abandoned in the 1000 block of McKinnon Drive N.E.

A search of the vehicle uncovered firearms and ammunition.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help identifing two men potentially involved.

The first is described as 25 to 30 years old and 170 to 180 pounds with short dark hair, a moustache and a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, a black hoodie and a black shirt.

The second man was 25 to 30 years old and 170 to 180 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black puffer jacket, a black sweater and a white shirt.

Police also believe the men are connected to an SUV described as a white 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.