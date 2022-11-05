Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds

Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.

Around 2 p.m. Alberta 511 tweeted that the QEII between the junction of Highway 27 and Highway 582 was closed. Motorists were advised not to travel in the area.

Update: Alberta RCMP advise to delay all NON ESSENTIAL TRAVEL on QEII btwn Leduc and Airdrie due to poor driving conditions. Motorists are advised to avoid travel at this time. There are multiple collisions and vehicles in the ditch. (3:43pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/e3P6TMUXZU — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 5, 2022

There was a second report that the QEII near Menaik Road, north of Ponoka was closed due to a motor vehicle collision at 3 p.m. Motorists in that area were also advised to find an alternate route.

Parts of the QE2 highway near Olds were closed Saturday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions. (Photo: Twitter)

The RCMP issued a release saying that the stretch of highway between Airdrie and Leduc had extremely poor driving conditions, with a number of vehicles in the ditch.

Twitter user Sarah de Medeiros posted a photo of a truck jacknifed into the ditch off Highway 2 around 2:15 p.m.

"Avoid this highway!" she tweeted. "Dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility and multiple vehicles in the ditch."

Avoid this highway!! Dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility and multiple vehicles in the ditch. pic.twitter.com/KmvJGjzM3o — Sarah de Medeiros (@SarahDemedeir) November 5, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.