CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vertigo Theatre adds 4 performances to holiday run of Murder on the Links

    Trevor Rueger and Javelin Laurence in Vertigo Theatre's holiday show Murder on the Links (Photo by Fifth Wall Media) Trevor Rueger and Javelin Laurence in Vertigo Theatre's holiday show Murder on the Links (Photo by Fifth Wall Media)
    Share

    Nothing says holiday hit for one Calgary theatre quite like “whodunnit?”

    Vertigo Theatre, the city’s popular and beloved murder mystery theatre, announced Thursday that it has added an additional four performances of Murder on the Links to the drama’s holiday run.

    The play, by Steven Dietz, an adaptation of a novel by Agatha Christie, runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21.

    “Christie’s work has always been at Vertigo’s core and the fact that our seasoned audiences are clamouring to see it is no surprise," said Vertigo artistic director Jack Grinhaus in a media release. “We are adding shows to appease demand and to offer more opportunities for newer audiences to join in on the excitement. It’s a fun surprise, and with this show, there are many more to come!”

    The drama brings back legendary Hercule Poirot and his sidekick Hastings, who are called to a French village after their client is found dead in a freshly-dug grave on a local golf course.

    After Poirot and Hastings identify a number of suspects, things take a turn when a second body turns up.

    Six actors play 20 different roles in the Canadian premiere of Murder on the Links.

    Previews start Nov. 15, with the official opening Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are now set for Thursday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec.  21.

    For more information and tickets, call 403-221-3708 or go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News