Vertigo Theatre adds 4 performances to holiday run of Murder on the Links

Nothing says holiday hit for one Calgary theatre quite like “whodunnit?”

Vertigo Theatre, the city’s popular and beloved murder mystery theatre, announced Thursday that it has added an additional four performances of Murder on the Links to the drama’s holiday run.

The play, by Steven Dietz, an adaptation of a novel by Agatha Christie, runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21.

“Christie’s work has always been at Vertigo’s core and the fact that our seasoned audiences are clamouring to see it is no surprise," said Vertigo artistic director Jack Grinhaus in a media release. “We are adding shows to appease demand and to offer more opportunities for newer audiences to join in on the excitement. It’s a fun surprise, and with this show, there are many more to come!”

The drama brings back legendary Hercule Poirot and his sidekick Hastings, who are called to a French village after their client is found dead in a freshly-dug grave on a local golf course.

After Poirot and Hastings identify a number of suspects, things take a turn when a second body turns up.

Six actors play 20 different roles in the Canadian premiere of Murder on the Links.

Previews start Nov. 15, with the official opening Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are now set for Thursday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 21.

For more information and tickets, call 403-221-3708 or go here.