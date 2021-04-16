CALGARY -- Parks Canada delayed opening camping reservations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thousands of Canadians are crying foul after the system went offline on the first day it was open anyhow.

Officials with the agency say the reservation system "is experiencing very high demand" and has led to "technical difficulties."

"We are actively investigating the problem and working to fix the issue," Parks Canada wrote on Facebook Friday.

"Thank you for your patience. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The apology didn't provide much solace for anyone waiting in the queue for reservations, which some reports indicate have approximately 24,000 people waiting to book sites.

Comments on the Parks Canada Facebook post accuse the agency of not properly testing its system before going live and not adequately protecting it from being swamped by automated "bots" snapping up sites.

"This isn’t your first rodeo so why didn’t you stress test it? Your system is a laughing stock," wrote commenter Steve Duncan. "Also, by denying back country guides the ability to book, you’ve essentially put them out of business."

"How embarrassing is that a federal agency can’t figure out how to handle reservation management system? It has gotten progressively worse over the years, and 2021 has got to be a pinnacle of unpreparedness on behalf of Canada parks," wrote Julia Khafizov.

Seems that nation wide patrons that have spent years and years summering in National Parks are completely out of luck. My kids are devastated. PANP has been our summer home for close to 10 years, and this year we scrounged for a week because of the Que It system. Beyond upset. — Chris Phalen (@PhayPhalen) April 16, 2021

Hey @ParksCanada I could have hiked the first leg of the Rockwall trail in the same time it took your system to 'process' my reservation. That's AFTER my turn in the queue already came up. This site is TRASH — MissTaken (@MissTaken79) April 16, 2021

@ParksCanada ummm....now I’m back in line with 18,000 people in front of me. Je suis tres frustrated. Surely, there is a better way to manage the booking process? — Shannon Clarke (@ClarkeShan) April 16, 2021

According to its website, Parks Canada's online service provides for camping reservations at 38 national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas in Canada.

Meanwhile, the telephone number listed online is also "currently unavailable."