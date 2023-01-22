Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
A GoFundMe page identifies him as 29-year-old Harmeet Singh.
The page was launched by his brother to raise money to repatriate his body to India.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning, closing the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada highway.
RCMP know two trucks were parked at the side of the highway and were sideswiped by a third semi.
One person is dead after a semi truck crashed into two other semis parked along the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary around 3 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023.
Three others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried -- but failed -- to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Edmonton
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers
Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Vancouver
-
Canadian Coast Guard called in after fuel spill in English Bay
Federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations officials have been called in to assess the impact of a fuel spill in English Bay Saturday.
-
Abbotsford police investigating 'targeted' shooting near airport
Four men in their 20s were shot Saturday night in what police describe as a targeted incident in Abbotsford.
-
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes
A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.
-
Dozens rally in Sydney to voice concern over Nova Scotia's health-care
Health care has been a hot topic in Nova Scotia so far this year, and on Sunday, a crowd marched through downtown Sydney to voice their concerns.
-
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Vancouver Island
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
3 weeks of Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Victoria's Chinatown
After two years of pandemic-hampered Lunar New Year celebrations, Canada's oldest Chinatown has begun three weeks of in-person celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.
-
Missing Saanich teen may have been spotted in Burnaby a month after her disappearance, RCMP say
More than a month after her disappearance, police in the Lower Mainland are renewing their call for information on missing Saanich teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.
Toronto
-
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Montreal
-
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
-
Man discovered bleeding with hands bound on St-Laurent Blvd.: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found bleeding with his hands bound downtown Sunday morning. Police believe the 38-year-old man was assaulted by one or two people inside an abandoned building on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.
Ottawa
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Arnprior, Ont. hockey arena closed following damage to refrigeration system
All hockey and ringette games and practices, figure skating and public skates at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior, Ont. will be cancelled for an estimated 10 days due to the closure.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying a significant snowfall is possible Wednesday night and Thursday.
Kitchener
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.
-
Arson charge laid following Cambridge house fire
A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a house fire in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon settles dispute with Arbutus over Rosewood development
The city has come to an agreement with a Vancouver-based developer that will allow its development of a 244-unit apartment complex in Rosewood to continue.
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried -- but failed -- to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
-
The annual Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge at Crimison Ridge returns
With favourable weather, the second annual Crimson Ridge: Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge was a great improvement over the debut event.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to three house fires in less than 12 hours
Winnipeg firefighters were busy overnight, responding to three house fires in the central part of the city.
-
Police looking for suspects after 18-year-old assaulted in Fort Richmond
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Fort Richmond Thursday night.
-
City seeks public feedback on St. James Civic Centre plans
The city is looking for public feedback on design plans for the St. James Civic Centre.
Regina
-
Regina Pats charity auction leads to $13K sale of Bedard jersey
The Regina Pats managed to raise over $13,000 for charity in its auction of a certain cartoon themed jersey.
-
Man arrested after attempted break in at Moose Jaw Event Centre
Moose Jaw police managed to stop a break and enter in progress early Sunday morning with the help of a canine unit.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.
Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.