Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified

The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.

A GoFundMe page identifies him as 29-year-old Harmeet Singh.

The page was launched by his brother to raise money to repatriate his body to India.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning, closing the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada highway.

RCMP know two trucks were parked at the side of the highway and were sideswiped by a third semi.

One person is dead after a semi truck crashed into two other semis parked along the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary around 3 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023.

Three others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.